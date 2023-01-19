new haven

CT Police Officer Has Emotional Encounter With Person on Verge of Jumping Off Bridge

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police

An emotional encounter between a New Haven police officer and a man that was about to jump off a bridge was caught on camera.

New Haven Police said Officers Wityak and Evans were alerted to a man in distress that was on the verge of jumping off the Ferry Street Bridge. The officers were patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood at the time.

Wityak used his crisis intervention skills to talk the man down "with much empathy and compassion" and convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to police.

The emotional encounter was captured on police body camera video. Wityak and the man were seen hugging it out after the incident.

