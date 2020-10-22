CT Protective Moms Announces “Jennifer Dulos Law” Proposal

A new law is being proposed in honor of Jennifer Dulos Thursday.

The “Jennifer’s Law,” SB-442 would impact the Connecticut Custody Reform Legislation to keep domestic violence victims and children safe from harm during family court proceedings.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in New Canaan on May 24, 2019, after dropping her kid's off at school. This proposal comes during domestic violence awareness month.

A 50-year-old mother of five from New Canaan has been missing for more than seven months and her estranged husband has now been charged with murder. He and his girlfriend were previously arrested in connection to her disappearance and pleaded not guilty.

The Connecticut Protective Moms organization hope to make improvements in the way the courts currently handle custody decision-making when abuse is alleged.

The group is comprised of local mothers who say they are dedicated to improving the Family Court system to validate all forms of domestic violence.