CT VA Changes Visitor Policy Amid Surge in COVID Cases

The VA Connecticut Healthcare System has made some changes to inpatient visitation until further notice because of the surge in the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge.

On Wednesday, Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 17.78 percent.

They said patients receiving hospice or end-of-life care may have up to two designated adult visitors per day for up to two hours. No swapping is allowed. 

The designated visitors need to be identified to the inpatient team before arriving to visit.

No visitors will be allowed on inpatient mental health wards for people who are not receiving hospice or end of life care.

No visitors will be allowed on the medical/surgical units without prior approval through the treating team.

Visits to the Community Living Center must be approved in advance by contacting the center at 203-932-5711 ext. 2278 or 1660.

The VA Connecticut Healthcare System said the visitation policy will be amended in response to the pandemic with the pause lifted as soon as it can safely do so.

