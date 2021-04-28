CTDrinksOnUs: Here's Where You Can Get Free Drinks in May

If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can get a free drink at several restaurants in Connecticut next month through a program called #CTDrinksOnUs.
Between May 19 and 31, restaurants that are participating will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card.
You will have to buy food purchase and each restaurant will determine which drinks are "on them."
Here's where you can get free drinks through the CTDrinksOnUs program:
Statewide
- Wood N Tap, All Locations
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, All Locations
Hartford County
- Millwright’s, Simsbury
- Que Whiskey Kitchen, Southington
- The Place 2 Be, 3 Locations
New Haven County
- 1850 House, Southbury
- Blue Orchard: Pan Asian Cuisine & Bar, New Haven
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Milford
- Buffalo Wild Wings, North Haven
- Camacho Garage, New Haven
- Cliffside Brewing, Wallingford
- Corner Tavern, Naugatuck
- Genaros Restaurant & Pizza, Branford
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, New Haven
- Hook and Ladder, North Haven
- Pig Rig BBQ, Wallingford
- RiverWalk Social, Derby
- Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven
- Sherkaan Indian Street Food, New Haven
- Tap & Vine, Wallingford
- Union League Café, New Haven
New London County
- 40 Thieves, Groton
- Engine Room, Mystic
- Flanders Fish Market, East Lyme
- Hot Rod Cafe, New London
- Mia's Cafe, Pawcatuck
- Noah's Restaurant, Stonington
- Oyster Club, Mystic
- Pie Hops, Norwich
- Smokey O'Grady's, East Lyme
- Subvets, Groton
- The Mariner, Mystic
- Via Emilia, Mystic
Litchfield County
Fairfield County
- Bills Crossroads, Fairfield
- BRYAC Black Rock, Bridgeport
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Danbury
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Stamford
- Don Memo, Westport
- Elmers Diner, Danbury
- Fiesta Limena, Norwalk
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, Fairfield
- Ipanema Restaurant, Norwalk
- Jimmy's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Stamford
- Kawa Ni, Westport
- LaVista Bistro, Stamford
- Lila Rose, Stamford
- Little Pub, Fairfield
- Little Pub, Greenwich
- Little Pub, Stratford
- Little Pub, Wilton
- Manna Toast, Westport
- Match, Norwalk
- Match Burger Lobster, Westport
- Nit Noi Provisions, South Norwalk
- Nouveau Monde, Sandy Hook
- Partner's Cafe & Pizzeria, Norwalk
- Red Rooster Pub, Newtown
- Taco Daddy, Stamford
- Taproot, Bethel
- T's Pizza Kitchen, Stamford
- The Original Vazzy's, Bridgeport
- The Whelk, Westport
Restaurants that want to sign up can sign up here.