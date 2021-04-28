#ctdrinksonus

#CTDrinksOnUs: Here's Where You Can Get Free Drinks in May

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can get a free drink at several restaurants in Connecticut next month through a program called #CTDrinksOnUs.

Between May 19 and 31, restaurants that are participating will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

You will have to buy food purchase and each restaurant will determine which drinks are "on them."

Here's where you can get free drinks through the CTDrinksOnUs program:

Statewide

Hartford County

New Haven County

New London County

Litchfield County

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

climate change 3 hours ago

No, Biden is Not Making You Give Up Beef

STEM 3 hours ago

Thanks to This Stanford Student, You Can See Climate Change From Space

celebrity politicians 4 hours ago

Yes, Caitlyn Jenner Has a Chance to Win the California Governorship

Fairfield County

Restaurants that want to sign up can sign up here.

Learn more about the program here.

This article tagged under:

#ctdrinksonuscoronaviruscoronavirus in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us