CTDrinksOnUs: Here's Where You Can Get Free Drinks in May

If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can get a free drink at several restaurants in Connecticut next month through a program called #CTDrinksOnUs.

Between May 19 and 31, restaurants that are participating will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card.

You will have to buy food purchase and each restaurant will determine which drinks are "on them."

Here's where you can get free drinks through the CTDrinksOnUs program:

Statewide

Hartford County

New Haven County

New London County

Litchfield County

Fairfield County

Restaurants that want to sign up can sign up here.

Learn more about the program here.