CTrail fare increases take effect Nov. 1

If you’re someone who takes CTrail trains across Connecticut or to New York City, be prepared to pay a little more.

The CT Department of Transportation says starting November 1, new fare increases will take effect.

Rider Jakai Lopez uses the Hartford line often for work. Starting Wednesday, it'll cost a little more to get where he needs to go.

“I go out to the city for the weekend and come back Monday,” Lopez said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lopez and other passengers will have to factor in fare increases on CTrail lines that take effect starting Nov. 1.

“The cost to run the service has gone up. Labor costs, maintenance costs, electricity costs so there is a slight increase,” Josh Morgan, DOT spokesperson, said.

He said the fare increase applies to all lines CTrail operates and is a 4.5% increase on average.

“A one way from New Haven Union Station to Grand Central today currently on Halloween is $23.50. Starting tomorrow, it’s going to be $24.50,” Morgan said.

The DOT is also cutting the number of trains running on their lines, which includes fewer trains running on Fridays on the Metro North Line.

“Because of remote work, these hybrid office positions many people have now, there’s a lot less people on the train on Fridays,” Morgan said.

Some passengers are frustrated.

“I do understand with inflation, everything else is expensive, 100%. But I don’t think it’s fair to offer higher rates and less times,” Nina Simpson, of New Haven, said.

Lopez said it’s simply the cost of taking public transportation.

“It’s not really going to make much of a difference. It’s just an extra dollar,” he said.