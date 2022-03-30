Customer Returns Slow for Small Businesses

The streets of downtown New Haven are slowly starting fill again during the day, but it’s still a puzzle to those in the retail industry, who are trying to figure it out.

“Like all downtowns across the country, our work force isn’t back one hundred percent so that certainly has had an impact,” said Bruno Baggetta, director of Market New Haven Inc. “But the flip side of that is we see an increase in traffic in the evening and especially on the weekends.”

It’s become complicated understanding new consumer patterns, Baggetta says part of it is that many people have relied on home delivery rather than in-person shopping.

“I think for consumers it’s about convenience these days but think about going and supporting local businesses versus ordering online and having it delivered to you. You can walk into a store and you can see the merchandise, you can feel it, you can touch it,” said Baggetta.

That’s the message from many small business owners: don’t forget to shop local. Bruce Palmer of Palmer Jewelers in East Haven says his business isn’t always top of mind for shoppers.

“The first thing they think about is putting a roof over their head and food on the table,” Palmer said.

So, as people begin to consider splurging and buying things like jewelry, he hopes they think of the personal connection that comes with shopping small. It’s about building relationships that Palmer says they’ve worked on for the 46 years they’ve been in business.

“They have to have a lot of trust in me,” Palmer said.

Building consumer trust is a common theme. Goody’s Hardware owner David Katz says being involved in the East Haven community has set the foundation for their relationships with customers.

“We treat them well, give them good service, they appreciate it. They like the small business feel,” Katz said.

He also hopes people will shop the aisles at his family’s 90-year-old store. He’s been able to keep them stocked by using vendors here in the U.S. and avoiding supply chain problems. He says it supports everyone right down the line.

“It’s good to support everyone, but the mom and pops and small business is really what holds on to the community.”