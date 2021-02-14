Customers and Businesses Celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a special time for families, friends, and significant others to show their appreciation of one another.

February 14 is also a big day for businesses as they look to bring in new and familiar customers.

Ava Grace is excited about Valentine's Day 2021 because she has plans to spend some quality time with her daughter.

"For me, Valentine's Day is showing people you love, love!" said Grace. "She's meant everything to me for as long as she's been on earth, so I try to show her love as much as possible."

Wayne Williams has similar sentiments after spending his morning picking up some items for his wife.

"I had to get her something nice to make her feel special," said Williams. "It's even better when they don't expect it because it's like it's a surprise."

The hustle and bustle on Lover's Day can also be found inside West Hartford's Café Sofia.

"Yesterday was so busy for Valentine's Day," said Sofia Harutyunyan, the owner of the coffee shop. "We expect to see even more people later this afternoon."

The shop has also made adjustments to its layout inside to accommodate those who choose to sit-in or carryout.

"I've divided the tables for the couples and we ensure there's enough space between each party," said Harutyunyan.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend some 21.8 billion dollars this year on Valentine's Day which averages out to about $165 per person.

Those figures are welcoming news for flower shops like 'A Special Place' in West Hartford.

"I think this is a little bit busier probably because people are home," said Sandy Lamo, who owns the flower shop. "We enjoy putting them together and have a wonderful time, our hope is everyone is able to have a wonderful day and enjoy the flowers."

Both businesses and customers are keeping in mind the real reason to celebrate on a special day.

"It's important to show them that you love them and also show love to other people because it really is hard with the pandemic and everything," said Ava Grace.