Cyberattack impacting ECHN, Waterbury Health affected nearly 110,000 people: officials

A cyberattack affecting Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury Health has impacted nearly 110,000 people in Connecticut.

The cyberattack caused a systemwide IT outage among two hospital networks in the state. They're owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical, which experienced a system-wide outage because of the cyberattack.

ECHN previously said its hospitals and affiliated providers are continuing to treat patients and its emergency departments are open.

In a letter, BakerHostetler, which represents Prospect Medical, said a total of 109,728 people have been notified that their social security and/or driver's license numbers may have been leaked during the cyberattack.

The notification letters were mailed on Monday. The law firm said Prospect Medical will provide two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX.

Prospect Medical has also established a dedicated toll-free incident response line to answer questions that people may have about the incident.

"To help prevent something like this from happening again, Prospect Medical has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems," BakerHostetler said on behalf of Prospect Medical.

For more information on the cyberattack, click here.