cyberattack

Cyberattack impacting ECHN, Waterbury Health affected nearly 110,000 people: officials

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A cyberattack affecting Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury Health has impacted nearly 110,000 people in Connecticut.

The cyberattack caused a systemwide IT outage among two hospital networks in the state. They're owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical, which experienced a system-wide outage because of the cyberattack.

ECHN previously said its hospitals and affiliated providers are continuing to treat patients and its emergency departments are open.

In a letter, BakerHostetler, which represents Prospect Medical, said a total of 109,728 people have been notified that their social security and/or driver's license numbers may have been leaked during the cyberattack.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The notification letters were mailed on Monday. The law firm said Prospect Medical will provide two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX.

Prospect Medical has also established a dedicated toll-free incident response line to answer questions that people may have about the incident.

Local

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Car flees scene of serious pedestrian crash in Bridgeport

Plymouth 1 hour ago

Construction worker arrested for apparent hate crime in Washington

"To help prevent something like this from happening again, Prospect Medical has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems," BakerHostetler said on behalf of Prospect Medical.

For more information on the cyberattack, click here.

This article tagged under:

cyberattackWaterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us