Cyberattack continues to impact ECHN and Waterbury Health

A systemwide IT outage caused by a cyberattack continues to affect Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury HEALTH.

Both health networks are owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical, which is experiencing a system-wide outage because of the cyberattack.

Impact on ECHN

The ECHN website says the following services and locations are closed until further notice:

Outpatient Medical Imaging Women's Center Manchester and Rockville Hospitals Tolland and Evergreen Imaging

Outpatient Blood Draw

How to reach Eastern Connecticut Health Network

Because of the ongoing system-wide outage, ECHN has set up a temporary phone system for patients to contact offices and providers.

Primary Care East Hartford 28 Main St. Phone: 959.867.1312 Fax: 860.568.2357

Primary Care Ellington 175 West Road Phone: 959.867.1310 Fax: 860.375.9133

Primary Care Manchester 130 Hartford Road Phone: 959.867.1307 Fax: 860.645.3598

Primary Care Manchester 29 Haynes St., Suite D Phone: 959.867.1320 Fax: 860.648.0607

Primary Care Manchester 595 Main St. Phone: 959.867.1319 Fax: 860.645.1120

Primary Care Manchester 629 Middle Turnpike East Phone: 959.867.1324 Fax: 860.647.0469

Primary Care South Windsor 2400 Tamarack Ave., Suite 202 Phone: 959.867.1323 Fax: 860.533.4667

Primary Care Vernon 428 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 210 Phone: 959.867.1308 Fax: 860.871.0220

Primary Care Vernon 520 Hartford Turnpike, Suite M Phone: 959.867.1276 Fax: 860.875.6271 Cardiology – Manchester 18 Haynes St., Upper Level Phone: 959.867.1321 Fax: 860.646.0844

Endocrinology – Vernon 460 Hartford Turnpike, Suite A Phone: 959.867.1317 Fax: 860.896.4876

Surgery – Manchester 29 Haynes St., Suite B Phone: 959.867.1318 Fax: 860.646.8885

Nephrology – Vernon 281 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 210 Phone: 860.872.8563 Fax: 860.870.4857

Orthopedic Surgery – South Windsor 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 104 Phone: 959.867.1318 Fax: 860.533.4698

Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine – Manchester 29 Haynes St., Suite D Phone: 959.867.1320 Fax: 860.648.0607

CorpCare – South Windsor 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 001 Phone: 860.716.3382

Evergreen Imaging – South Windsor 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 002 Phone: 860.716.3816

Outpatient Behavioral Health – Manchester, includes Child/Adolescent Behavioral Health Services 150 North Main St. Phone: 860.268.7374

Tolland Imaging Center – Tolland 6 Fieldstone Commons, Suite E Phone: 959.929.7888 Fax: 860.896.4849

Urgent Care – South Windsor 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 105 Phone: 860.734.3481

Women's Center For Wellness – South Windsor 2600 Tamarack Ave., Suite 100 Phone: 860.716.5310



Impact on Waterbury HEALTH

Waterbury Health said it is continuing to use paper records.

The health group said the outage continues to affect some outpatient services, mostly X-ray and blood draw and some patient appointments.

Patients can call the Patient Appointment Information Line at 203-573-6595.

Waterbury Health is unable to provide services at the following locations:

Waterbury HEALTH outpatient blood draw locations (Waterbury Hospital Outpatient Blood Draw, 64 Robbins Street is open).

Waterbury Hospital Imaging Middlebury, Southbury