Cyberattack continues to impact ECHN and Waterbury Health

A systemwide IT outage caused by a cyberattack continues to affect Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury HEALTH.
Both health networks are owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical, which is experiencing a system-wide outage because of the cyberattack.
Impact on ECHN
The ECHN website says the following services and locations are closed until further notice:
- Outpatient Medical Imaging
- Women's Center
- Manchester and Rockville Hospitals
- Tolland and Evergreen Imaging
- Outpatient Blood Draw
How to reach Eastern Connecticut Health Network
Because of the ongoing system-wide outage, ECHN has set up a temporary phone system for patients to contact offices and providers.
- Primary Care East Hartford
- 28 Main St.
- Phone: 959.867.1312
- Fax: 860.568.2357
- Primary Care Ellington
- 175 West Road
- Phone: 959.867.1310
- Fax: 860.375.9133
- Primary Care Manchester
- 130 Hartford Road
- Phone: 959.867.1307
- Fax: 860.645.3598
- Primary Care Manchester
- 29 Haynes St., Suite D
- Phone: 959.867.1320
- Fax: 860.648.0607
- Primary Care Manchester
- 595 Main St.
- Phone: 959.867.1319
- Fax: 860.645.1120
- Primary Care Manchester
- 629 Middle Turnpike East
- Phone: 959.867.1324
- Fax: 860.647.0469
- Primary Care South Windsor
- 2400 Tamarack Ave., Suite 202
- Phone: 959.867.1323
- Fax: 860.533.4667
- Primary Care Vernon
- 428 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 210
- Phone: 959.867.1308
- Fax: 860.871.0220
- Primary Care Vernon
- 520 Hartford Turnpike, Suite M
- Phone: 959.867.1276
- Fax: 860.875.6271
- Cardiology – Manchester
- 18 Haynes St., Upper Level
- Phone: 959.867.1321
- Fax: 860.646.0844
- Endocrinology – Vernon
- 460 Hartford Turnpike, Suite A
- Phone: 959.867.1317
- Fax: 860.896.4876
- Surgery – Manchester
- 29 Haynes St., Suite B
- Phone: 959.867.1318
- Fax: 860.646.8885
- Nephrology – Vernon
- 281 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 210
- Phone: 860.872.8563
- Fax: 860.870.4857
- Orthopedic Surgery – South Windsor
- 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 104
- Phone: 959.867.1318
- Fax: 860.533.4698
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine – Manchester
- 29 Haynes St., Suite D
- Phone: 959.867.1320
- Fax: 860.648.0607
- CorpCare – South Windsor
- 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 001
- Phone: 860.716.3382
- Evergreen Imaging – South Windsor
- 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 002
- Phone: 860.716.3816
- Outpatient Behavioral Health – Manchester, includes Child/Adolescent Behavioral Health Services
- 150 North Main St.
- Phone: 860.268.7374
- Tolland Imaging Center – Tolland
- 6 Fieldstone Commons, Suite E
- Phone: 959.929.7888
- Fax: 860.896.4849
- Urgent Care – South Windsor
- 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 105
- Phone: 860.734.3481
- Women's Center For Wellness – South Windsor
- 2600 Tamarack Ave., Suite 100
- Phone: 860.716.5310
Impact on Waterbury HEALTH
Waterbury Health said it is continuing to use paper records.
The health group said the outage continues to affect some outpatient services, mostly X-ray and blood draw and some patient appointments.
Patients can call the Patient Appointment Information Line at 203-573-6595.
Waterbury Health is unable to provide services at the following locations:
- Waterbury HEALTH outpatient blood draw locations (Waterbury Hospital Outpatient Blood Draw, 64 Robbins Street is open).
- Waterbury Hospital Imaging Middlebury, Southbury
