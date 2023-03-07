stonington

Cyclist Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Stonington

A cyclist has died after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Stonington on Monday night.

Officers were called to South Broad Street in the Pawcatuck section of town around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

When police arrived to the area, they said they learned a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle traveling west on South Broad Street and the vehicle had left the scene.

The male cyclist was transported to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a dark grey Toyota SUV.

South Broad Street is expected to be closed for several hours as the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team and Stonington Police investigate.

If you have any information, please contact Stonington Police at (860) 599-4411.

