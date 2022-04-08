Cyclist Hit By Car, Seriously Injured in Granby

A person was seriously injured after being hit while riding a bike in Granby Friday afternoon.

It happened on West Granby Road (Route 20) near Woodcliff Drive around 2:45 p.m.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and a LifeStar helicopter responded to the scene, according to police.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police did not immediately release the names of the cyclist or the driver of the car.

West Granby Road was expected to be closed for 4 to 6 hours.