Danbury Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Waterbury

A Danbury man has died after the tow truck he was driving hit a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Waterbury Thursday night, according to state police.
State police said Zachary James Carlson, 20, of Danbury, hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by a Worcester, Massachusetts man on I-84 West around 8:24 p.m.
Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other driver was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be evaluated.
The highway was closed and reopened around 2:30 a.m., state police said.
State police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 203-267-2200.
