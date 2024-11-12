Danbury police look for vehicle connected to serious crash

Danbury police are looking for the public's help finding a vehicle that may be connected to a moped crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 2. Officers responded to Padanaram Road for a reported crash with injuries.

Authorities said the person on the moped was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

The Accident Investigation Team is looking to speak with the driver of a dark-colored, two-door Jeep Wrangler that was seen on surveillance video in the area.

Police also want to speak to anyone that may have witnessed the crash. You can call them at 203-917-2156.