Danbury

Danbury police look for vehicle connected to serious crash

By Angela Fortuna

Danbury Police

Danbury police are looking for the public's help finding a vehicle that may be connected to a moped crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 2. Officers responded to Padanaram Road for a reported crash with injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said the person on the moped was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Accident Investigation Team is looking to speak with the driver of a dark-colored, two-door Jeep Wrangler that was seen on surveillance video in the area.

Police also want to speak to anyone that may have witnessed the crash. You can call them at 203-917-2156.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us