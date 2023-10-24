danbury

Danbury teen is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police say

By Angela Fortuna

Danbury Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A teen is critically hurt after he accidentally shot himself in the head in Danbury Monday night, police said.

Authorities were called to Comstock Street for a reported shots fired incident at 9:30 p.m. Responding officers found an unresponsive teen suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators believe he accidentally shot himself.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no risk to the public. Authorities are conducting an investigation.

