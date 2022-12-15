Dancing Community Mourns Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss

“He would uplift people and make them feel positive about their lives,” said Alex Puglisi, owner of Apogee Dance Academy.

Role model, educator and great performer, are just some of the words used to describe Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

“He left such a legacy and an imprint in the dance community,” Puglisi said.

Boss, 40, died by suicide this week.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The couple celebrated their 9th Anniversary last week.

Boss was best known for his dance moves and role as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Puglisi said she met Boss at a convention. She credits the 40-year-old for leaving a memorable impact on the kids in her dance studio.

“They would get so excited because they would see him on 'So You Think You Can Dance.' So they would be like 'oh my gosh he was on TV,'” Puglisi said.

Puglisi, like many in the industry, was shocked by the tragic news.

“It’s weird to think next time we go to one of these events, he won't be a presence,” Puglisi said.

United Way of Connecticut operates Connecticut’s Crisis Call Center. Senior Vice President Tanya Barrett says warning signs of suicide include excessive sleeping and drinking and, in some cases, there are no indicators.

“You can never tell what someone else is going through just by looking at them,” Barrett explained.

In 2022, more than 111,000 people in Connecticut reached out to the mental health crisis team by calling 988.

Barret said more than 12,000 callers were under the age of 18.

“I just want to make sure people know there is treatment, there is help, there is healing. It’s hard to see that when you are spiraling,” Barratt said.

Resources are available 24/7 via call or text at 988.