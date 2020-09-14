Danielson Man Killed in Union Motorcycle Crash

A man from Danielson has died after a motorcycle crash in Union on Sunday afternoon.

State police said 29-year-old Kyle Gilbert, of Danielson, was traveling eastbound on Lawson Road, also known as Route 197, in Union just before the Woodstock town line shortly before 4 p.m.

Gilbert lost control of his motorcycle, went off the eastbound side of the road and was ejected, troopers said.

According to state police, Gilbert then hit a rock foundation off the side of the road.

Troopers said Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Holmes #1328 at Troop C in Tolland.