Union

Danielson Man Killed in Union Motorcycle Crash

Barbero_y_cliente_se_enfrentan_a_tiros_y_cuchilladas.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A man from Danielson has died after a motorcycle crash in Union on Sunday afternoon.

State police said 29-year-old Kyle Gilbert, of Danielson, was traveling eastbound on Lawson Road, also known as Route 197, in Union just before the Woodstock town line shortly before 4 p.m.

Gilbert lost control of his motorcycle, went off the eastbound side of the road and was ejected, troopers said.

Local

Salvation Army 2 hours ago

#RescueChristmas: Hartford Fire Department, Salvation Army Launch Fundraising Efforts

Eversource 2 hours ago

Eversource to Remove Thousands of Damaged Trees

According to state police, Gilbert then hit a rock foundation off the side of the road.

Troopers said Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Holmes #1328 at Troop C in Tolland.

This article tagged under:

UnionConnecticut State Policecrash investigationmotorcycle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us