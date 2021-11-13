Daughtry Concert at Mohegan Sun Postponed After Death of Singer's Daughter

The Daughtry concert that was scheduled for this weekend at Mohegan Sun has been postponed after the singer's daughter unexpectedly passed away.

Late on Friday, Nov. 12, Deanna Daughtry, the wife of the former “American Idol” contestant Chris Daughtry, shared a statement on Instagram to share the news with fans, which was re-shared by the singer on his Instagram story.

Officials at Mohegan Sun said the concert was scheduled for Sunday and is now being postponed to a different date. The new date has not been released.

Tickets that were purchased for the concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.

"The entire Mohegan Sun family extends its deepest condolences to Chris Daughtry and his family," Mohegan Sun posted on Facebook.