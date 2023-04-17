Deadline to File Taxes is Tuesday

If you've procrastinated to the very end, the end is here and it is time to act before the tax deadline on Tuesday.

Here's what to know ahead of the deadline.

If you need more time, you'll have to file an extension and pay what you estimate you'll owe. If not, you'll face a penalty.

If you are expecting a refund this year, you will still need to file an extension. You can do that on the Internal Revenue Service website or many of the tax filing services online.

For any family that makes $60,000 a year or less, tax help is available by calling 211 or by visiting 211ct.org. There's a program called VITA where you can get free tax preparation by volunteers who are trained and IRS certified.

“It helps families plan. We know we’re dealing with inflation right now. It’s incredibly difficult, especially for families with limited income and so helping families access the tax credits and income they’re eligible for really helps to put food on the table, helps families put gas in the car, get the kids to daycare," said Laura O'Keefe, the Director of the Financial Opportunities Center at The Village.

The goal through that program is to not only help with tax deductions, but also help people understand their taxes and make better financial decisions in the future.

For more details on taxes, check out the IRS's website here.