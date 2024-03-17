Deadly crash closes part of Route 202 in New Hartford

A portion of Route 202 in New Hartford is shut down while authorities investigate a deadly crash.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Route 219 and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash. No one else was on board the motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Authorities say no one in the vehicle was injured. It is unclear when Route 202 is expected to reopen.