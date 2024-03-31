Rocky Hill

East Hartford man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-91 South in Rocky Hill

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man from East Hartford has died and three other people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill late Saturday night.

State police said an Acura Tlx Tech was driving near exit 22S shortly before midnight when the driver hit a tractor-trailer that was in front of them.

After that collision, troopers said the Acura Tlx Tech hit an Acura Tlx Tech+a that was nearby.

The Acura Tlx Tech+a reportedly then veered into the right shoulder, collided with the guardrail, went across all lanes of the highway and hit another guardrail before rolling over. The Acura Tlx Tech also hit a guardrail in the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Tlx Tech+a, later identified as 25-year-old Dandre Miguel Charles, of East Hartford, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver and two passengers in the Acura Tlx Tech had minor injuries and were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. Two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and declined medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

