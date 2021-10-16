Deadly Hit-and-Run Under Investigation in North Branford

Police are searching for a suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run in North Branford on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call for an unknown medical incident on Branford Road on Saturday morning.

When police and firefighters arrived to the address, officers said they found a body near the road. The person's identity has not been released while the next of kin is notified.

According to police, preliminary investigation shows that the person was struck by a vehicle that evaded the scene.

The evading vehicle should have front right damage to the bumper, hood and windshield, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact the North Branford Police Department at (203) 484-2703 or the North Branford anonymous tip line at (203) 484-2201.

Branford Road was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.