Death of 20-Year-Old Woman Who Appears to Have Been Assaulted in Ansonia Under Investigation

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman who appears to have been assaulted in Ansonia on Sunday night.

Officers in Derby notified the Ansonia Police Department about an evading vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Coe Lane and North Coe Lane shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a 20-year-old woman with upper body injuries that were not consistent with a crash. Investigators said her injuries were more consistent with an assault.

The woman was transported to Griffin Hospital where she later died, authorities said. Her identity has not been released.

Ansonia police said they are working with the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the woman's cause and manner of death.

Connecticut State Police Major Crime Central District is assisting and is processing the scene on Coe Lane and North Coe Lane, police added.

Detectives are following up on leads to identify a suspect. Authorities said a black Pontiac Aztec involved in the incident has been found and is Ansonia Police Department's custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip411.