Debris on Road, Fuel Spill Close Lanes of I-91 South in Hartford

There is debris in the road and a fuel spill after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 91 south in Hartford on Wednesday morning and part of the highway is closed.

The right and center lanes between exits 28 and 26 are closed.

According to state police, a tractor-trailer lost a tire and another tractor-trailer hit it.

There is a fuel spill in the area. It's unclear how much fuel spilled.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is at the scene.

Authorities have not released an estimate for how long the highway will be closed.

No injuries are reported.