DEEP Closes Some Public Facilities in Response to Coronavirus Threat

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is closing certain public facilities in response to the coronavirus threat.
While trails and outdoor facilities remain open, certain visitor centers and facilities are closing effective immediately.
Visitor centers closed to the public include:
- Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Kellogg Environmental Center in Derby
- Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill
- Gillette Castle Visitors Center in East Haddam
- Putnam Memorial State Park Visitors Center in Redding
- Fort Trumbull State Park Visitor and Conference Centers in New London
- Sessions Woods Conservation Center in Burlington
- Franklin Swamp Wildlife Conservation Center in Franklin
- Goodwin Forest Conservation and Education Center in Hampton
DEEP facilities closed to the public include:
- Kensington, Quinebaug and Burlington Fish Hatcheries
- Marine District Headquarters in Old Lyme
- Eastern District Headquarters in Marlborough, and
- Western District Headquarters in Harwinton
DEEP will continue operations at these facilities but members of the public are not allowed to visit.
Fishing, hunting and other recreational licenses are available online and can be obtained at their website.