DEEP Closes Some Public Facilities in Response to Coronavirus Threat

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is closing certain public facilities in response to the coronavirus threat.

While trails and outdoor facilities remain open, certain visitor centers and facilities are closing effective immediately.

Visitor centers closed to the public include:

Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Kellogg Environmental Center in Derby

Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill

Gillette Castle Visitors Center in East Haddam

Putnam Memorial State Park Visitors Center in Redding

Fort Trumbull State Park Visitor and Conference Centers in New London

Sessions Woods Conservation Center in Burlington

Franklin Swamp Wildlife Conservation Center in Franklin

Goodwin Forest Conservation and Education Center in Hampton

DEEP facilities closed to the public include:

Kensington, Quinebaug and Burlington Fish Hatcheries

Marine District Headquarters in Old Lyme

Eastern District Headquarters in Marlborough, and

Western District Headquarters in Harwinton

DEEP will continue operations at these facilities but members of the public are not allowed to visit.

Fishing, hunting and other recreational licenses are available online and can be obtained at their website.