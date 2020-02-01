Torrington

DEEP Host 14th Annual ‘No Child Left Inside’ Winter Festival

By Dominique Moody

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental hosted the 14th Annual 'No Child Left Inside' Winter Festival at the Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Saturday.

The goal is to encourage families to get outside and enjoy outdoor winter activities.

Participants learned how to ice fish, snowshoe and ice-sculpt. Demonstrations were put together by Torrington's Fire Department, L.L. Bean, REI and the CT Valley Siberian Husky Club.

Organizers said the most important thing to remember is safety when venturing out on the ice.

Kristen Bellantuono is the coordinator for the No Child Left Inside initiative.

"We encourage families to come out and disconnect from technology for a few hours and take in nature," said Bellantuono. "We want people to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and take in the views and nature as a whole."

The winter festival is a three-way partnership between Connecticut Aquatic Resource Education, City of Torrington and DEEP.

