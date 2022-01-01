DEEP Hosts First Day Hikes at Several State Parks, Forests in Conn.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is hosting First Day Hikes at several state parks and forests in Connecticut for New Year's Day.

The hikes offer residents and families a chance to begin the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on January 1, 2022.

A First Day Hike and Seek nature-themed scavenger hunt is at Goodwin State Forest in Hampton all day. Prizes are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hike is self-guided.

There is a First Day Hike with the Friends of Machimoodus and Sunrise State Parks and East Haddam Land Trust starting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in participating is asked to meet at the kiosk at Machimoodus State Park in Moodus. Several experienced trail leaders will lead some hikes.

At Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, there is a First Day Hike starting at 1 p.m. A costumed dog parade was scheduled to take place at noon, but has been canceled.

A First Day Hike is being held at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington through 1 p.m. It is a 5-mile strenuous hike over varied terrain on the Blue-blazed Tunxis Trail.

A guided 2 to 2.5 mile hike at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport is being held at 12 p.m. It will end at the Nature Center.

Self-guided hiking is available at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam all day.

The Friends of Pachaug Forest are hiking at Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown until 1 p.m. A New Year's Campfire Celebration will be held after the hike.

A hike is being held at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison at 1 p.m. It will be an easy walk to identify trees using buds and bark and searching for seals.

In Groton, there is a First Day Hike at Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park starting at 12 p.m. Park visitors will be guided through the fort by a volunteer in period dress.

