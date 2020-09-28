DEEP Responds to Oil Spill in Brook in Danbury

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to an oil spill in Sympaug Brook in Danbury.

DEEP officials said the spill resulted from a hose failure at a manufacturing facility owned by Stanley Engineered Fastening on Shelter Rock Lane.

About 1,800 gallons of waste oil containing metals was assumed lost, and while some waste was recovered from a secondary containment, some released into the brook, DEEP said.

The spill resulted in a milky-white color, according to DEEP.

The manufacturing facility took responsibility for the clean-up and Moran Environmental Recovery and Full & O'Neill are assisting, DEEP officials said.

DEEP said they will continue to assess the situation and issue updates as needed.