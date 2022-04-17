Deep River

Deep River Firefighting Gear Stolen From Firefighter's Vehicle

Getty Images

Deep River fire officials are asking people to keep an eye out for a set of firefighting gear that was stolen from a firefighter's vehicle on Saturday.

Officials said the firefighter had her vehicle broken into at night and structural firefighting gear was taken during the break-in. It's unclear where the break-in occurred.

While talking to police, investigators said it's possible the person or people who took the firefighting gear may have dumped it somewhere in their travels.

According to fire officials, the firefighting gear is a set of firefighting pants and a coat with DRFD on it.

This article tagged under:

Deep Rivercar break indeep river fire department
