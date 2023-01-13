DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar in Naugatuck

A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic jar in Naugatuck.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the doe after neighbors in town contacted them.

The neighbors say the deer has been spotted roaming around Wooster Street as well as nearby woods starting New Year’s Day. Pictures of the deer have spread around social media, with the town mayor also putting it out.

Courtney Toran says her family is used to seeing wildlife near their home, but never before saw an animal with a jar stuck on its head. She’s spotted the doe multiple times and took pictures. She was concerned for the doe’s well-being.

“How is she able to eat? How is she able to drink? How is she able to take care of her baby? Can she even see with that on?” she said.

It’s unclear how the plastic jar got on the doe’s head in the first place.

DEEP says it welcomes the public to call them if they spot the deer, but also discourage anyone from approaching and trying to help. The deer appears to be active and avoiding humans.

"Due to the container on its head, baiting it to an area will not work, so environmental conservation officers and our wildlife division will have to wait until it slows down a bit to be able to capture it and assist in getting the container removed," a DEEP spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials say the deer could get spooked making search efforts more difficult and possibly endangering the animal.

DEEP can be reached at 860-424-3333.