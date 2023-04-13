DEEP Warns Drivers to Keep Eye Out For Moose Near Roadways

Be on the lookout for moose.

That is the warning to drivers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection after a moose was spotted along Route 20 in East Granby recently.

The area where the moose was seen was within five miles of I-91.

Connecticut's moose population is only about 100, according to DEEP, but the large animals can pose a serious threat to public safety if they wander onto roads or highways.

Moose are most active at dusk and dawn and due to their darker color and height, may make them more difficult for drivers to see, DEEP said in a release. Because moose stand much taller than deer, their eyes may not reflect headlights like with deer.

Car collisions with moose are 30 times more likely to end with a person being killed compared to car/deer collisions, DEEP said.

During the spring, young moose may travel larger distances while looking for new places to inhabit, according to DEEP.

If you spot a moose near a major highway, such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, DEEP asks that you report the sighting to its Emergency Dispatch at (860) 424-3333. Moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP's online database here.

DEEP warns that no one should ever approach a moose. While they appear docile and are generally afraid of people, moose can feel threatened and become aggressive. They can also become upredictable if they wander into populated areas, according to DEEP.

You can find more information on moose in Connecticut here.