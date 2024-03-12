Defense to call two experts to stand as trial of state trooper Brian North continues Tuesday

The trial is underway for a state trooper who has been charged in the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven in 2020 and the defense is expected to call two experts to the stand on Tuesday.

The two experts the defense is expected to call to the stand are both listed in the Inspector General's Report about the shooting of Mubarak Soulemane in 2020.

State trooper Brian North has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting of Soulemane. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

North testified that he fired several rounds at Soulemane after he saw he had a knife and believed the other troopers were in danger.

The two experts being called to the stand were previously hired by the state to review case materials.

The jury, however, will not hear any of this information because the judge granted a motion made by the Inspector General that would not allow the defense to question them on this. The judge said the information is not relevant.

In court on Monday, attorneys for North called to the stand a training coordinator with the Connecticut State Police Tactical Unit, which North is a part of.

The coordinator testifed about the training North received specifically when shooting in and around vehicles.

Tuesday marks the seventh day of North's trial in Milford.