State rests case after examining police de-escalation tactics in trooper Brian North trial

“The state rests, your honor,” Inspector General Robert Devlin said.

As the court process plays out, Devlin is examining second by second how state troopers responded during a police chase that ended in the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

“You’re telling me that nobody could have taken a different path on this? Safer path, better path, you’re saying that couldn’t happen?" Devlin asked. “No,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Ross Dalling said.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Dalling was near the rear passenger side of the stolen car Soulemane was boxed in, in West Haven.

The state questioned why police did not try de-escalating before State Trooper Brian North opened fire. The defense questioned if officers had enough time.

“This entire incident, being when I say the incident, starting from the moment the pursuit ended underneath that overpass, to the time Trooper North fired his weapon is less than one minute, correct?” defense attorney Frank Riccio asked. “Correct,” Dalling said.

On Thursday, the state examined a vehicle pursuit policy which states because of the high level of emotions generated during chases, troopers must be aware that any physical force used is appropriate with state laws and the policy.

“So, the policy makers of the state police, they realize troopers can be amped up during these pursuits, correct?” Devlin asked. “Yes, sir,” former Connecticut State Police Sgt. Thomas Kiely said.

“These procedures, and policies are just guidelines, correct, and they are not hardened fast rules?” Riccio asked. “Yes, sir,” Kiely said.

During the afternoon, the state called to the stand an associate medical examiner with the state who said Soulemane’s death was ruled a homicide.

“There were nine gunshot wounds, four were to the torso or the chest area and four were to the upper arms, and one of those was a graze wound,” Connecticut Associate Medical Examiner Jacqueline Nunez said.

There were traces of marijuana found in Soulemane’s blood during the autopsy, according to Nunez.

On Friday, the defense will call their first witness.