Groton

Delays on I-95 North in Groton after truck carrying frozen fruit crashes

Old Mystic Fire Department

There are delays on Interstate 95 North in Groton on Tuesday morning after a truck hauling frozen fruit crashed.

State police said a tractor-trailer crashed just after 4 a.m. between exits 89 and 90 and no injuries have been reported.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There is a fuel spill and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified.

The state Department of Consumer Protection has also been contacted because the truck was carrying edible items.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

I-95 North was shut down for the investigation but one lane has reopened.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us