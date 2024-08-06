Delays on I-95 North in Groton after truck carrying frozen fruit crashes

There are delays on Interstate 95 North in Groton on Tuesday morning after a truck hauling frozen fruit crashed.

State police said a tractor-trailer crashed just after 4 a.m. between exits 89 and 90 and no injuries have been reported.

There is a fuel spill and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified.

The state Department of Consumer Protection has also been contacted because the truck was carrying edible items.

I-95 North was shut down for the investigation but one lane has reopened.