Delivery Driver Shot at Car Dealership in Fairfield: Police

A delivery driver was shot in the stomach during an attempted robbery at a car dealership in Fairfield this morning, according to police, and they said they are questioning a suspect.

Police said an employee of the Cumberland Farms at 975 Kings Highway East in Fairfield called them just before 1 a.m. after a man who had been shot went into the store.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim, a delivery driver for Miller Nissan, had been shot in the abdomen during a robbery attempt at the dealership at 930 Kings Highway East, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for surgery and authorities said he is expected to recover.

Police said the shooter fled and tracks led investigators to a home, but they did not initially locate a suspect.

During the follow-up investigation, investigators went back to the residence and Fairfield detectives took a suspect into custody for questioning around 6:20 a.m., police said.

They do not believe any other suspects are at large and said there is no active threat to public safety.