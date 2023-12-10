Dense fog may have contributed to multiple crashes on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls

Dense fog may have contributed to multiple crashes involving several vehicles on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a crash between exits 24 and 25 around 2 a.m. Dispatchers reported dense fog on the highway and said additional vehicles were hitting the vehicles that were originally involved in the crash.

According to fire officials, there were five vehicles involved in the crashes, including one that had rolled over. No extrications were necessary.

While emergency crews were at the scene, dispatchers reported another crash that had happened in traffic around 3:10 a.m. The crash was described by investigators as minor.

Authorities said in all, there were seven vehicles involved in the crashes and nine people were transported to three local hospitals.

Route 8 was closed during the incident, but has since reopened.