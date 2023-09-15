Derby alderman charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol case wins Republican mayoral primary

A recount in the Derby Republican mayoral primary was held Friday after just 10 votes separated the candidates and Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr. has won.

DiGiovanni is facing charges in connection with his presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The primary was held Tuesday and 10 votes separated the candidates. The incumbent mayor, Richard Dziekan, secured 49% of votes Tuesday and the endorsed candidate, Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr., took the lead and secured 51% of votes.

Under Connecticut state statute, when the margin of victory is less than 20 votes, there is an automatic recount.

DiGiovanni secured 202 votes and Dziekan secured 192 votes, according to the verified numbers.

DiGiovanni campaigned for the primary while facing charges connected to his presence inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He has insisted all along he did not do anything wrong. His next hearing is scheduled for after the general election.

Regardless of the outcome, Dziekan was already going to be on the ballot for the general election because he collected the signatures needed to run as a petitioning candidate.

Joseph Di Martino was unopposed in the Democratic primary and Shirley McIvoy, an Independent, already gained enough signatures to be on the ballot.

When voters cast ballots in the general election, DiGiovanni will be the Republican candidate, Di Martino will be the Democratic candidate and Dziekan and McIvoy will be the unaffiliated candidates.

The recount happened at city hall at noon on Friday.