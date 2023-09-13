Derby mayoral primary too close to call, recount scheduled for Friday

The ballots from Derby’s Republican mayoral primary are currently sealed and locked in a vault.

“The ballots have been impounded, secured, pursuant to statute and they have seals on them so they can’t be open,” Derby Town Clerk Marc Garofalo said.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan secured 49% of votes and the endorsed candidate, Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr., took the lead and secured 51% of votes.

DiGiovanni is running for mayor while facing charges connected to his presence inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Kind of knew it was going to be close,” Dziekan said.

“I’m really happy how we performed yesterday,” DiGiovanni Jr. said.

There was a 10-vote difference between the two Derby natives. Under Connecticut state statute, when the margin of victory is less than 20 votes, there is an automatic recount.

“I’m confident. I don’t feel that anything is really going to change with it,” DiGiovanni Jr. said.

“Make it official and then we are just going to move on. I’m on the ballot for unaffiliated so I'll be running in November,” Dziekan said.

Mayor Dziekan is hoping to secure his fourth term in office. Regardless of the recount, his name will still be on the ballot for the general election because he collected the signatures needed to run as a petitioning candidate.

“I still think I'm the best candidate and I look forward to leading the city for another two years,” Dziekan said.

DiGiovanni Jr. has insisted all along he did not do anything wrong on Jan. 6. His next hearing is scheduled for after the general election.

“The voters of Derby know who I am. I was born and raised here and they made their mind up,” DiGiovanni Jr. said.

“You know I have been saying it -- you are innocent until proven guilty,” Dziekan said.

A recount of votes will take place at city hall at 12 p.m. on Friday.

"We have optical scanners, that scan the ballots for counting purposes, but we have a paper back up, so the paper ballots will be recounted," Garofalo said.