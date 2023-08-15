Jan 6 riot

Derby alderman to be charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol case

A Derby alderman, who is also a mayoral candidate, will turn himself in Tuesday afternoon to face charges related to his presence inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr. is scheduled to surrender at 3:30 p.m. at federal court in New Haven.

DiGiovanni admitted to NBC Connecticut last fall that he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and that he entered the building on that day.

He was not an alderman at the time of the riot at the U.S. Capitol but was later elected to the position. He is now running for mayor of Derby.

NBC Connecticut Investigates spoke to DiGiovanni after a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2022 and he confirmed he went to the Capitol after attending then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally a short distance away.

Open source surveillance video showed DiGiovanni entered the Upper West Terrace door of the Capitol around 2:38 p.m.

He told NBC Connecticut Investigates he didn't see any violence or commit any acts of violence when he was there.

"Like I said to you, when I got there, there was Capitol Police at the door. And the doors were open. I walked in,” DiGiovanni said last October.

DiGiovanni is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Garcia this afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office

