Derby City Hall closed for the day due to water main break

Derby City Hall is closed for the day on Tuesday due to a water main break.

The water main break is outside of the building.

Staff is working remotely and is checking email.

Anyone who needs to bring paperwork to city hall is asked to put it in the secure drop box adjacent to the parking lot.

It's unclear if city hall will reopen on Wednesday.

The city hall was also closed for one day last week after a sewer line broke above the town's clerk and registrar of voters' office suite on Wednesday. It reopened last Thursday.