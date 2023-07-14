Derby police make arrest in December 2022 fatal hit-and-run

Police have arrested the driver they say hit a man and then took off in Derby last December.
The victim, 61-year-old John Jepson, died a a week after being hit.
Jepson was walking across Division Street around 9:15 p.m. on December 15 when he was hit by a white Infiniti, according to police. The driver sped away after the incident, police said.
Detectives seized the Infiniti shortly after the crash and identified a suspect.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
On Friday, 20-year-old Antonio Pereira, of Bridgeport, turned himself in to Derby police.
Pereira is charged with evading responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.
He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on July 27.