Derby police make arrest in December 2022 fatal hit-and-run

Police have arrested the driver they say hit a man and then took off in Derby last December.

The victim, 61-year-old John Jepson, died a a week after being hit.

Jepson was walking across Division Street around 9:15 p.m. on December 15 when he was hit by a white Infiniti, according to police. The driver sped away after the incident, police said.

Detectives seized the Infiniti shortly after the crash and identified a suspect.

On Friday, 20-year-old Antonio Pereira, of Bridgeport, turned himself in to Derby police.

Pereira is charged with evading responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on July 27.