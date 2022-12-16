Derby Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver

Snow continues friday night. Precip picking back up. additional accumulation tonight and tomorrow morning.

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Derby Thursday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Division Street near the railroad crossing, according to police.

The driver took off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe the vehicle was likely traveling north on Division Street coming from Pershing Drive.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of the incident is asked to call Derby police at (203) 735-7811.