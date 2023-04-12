Southington

Detectives Investigate Untimely Death at Southington Home

By Angela Fortuna

Southington detectives are investigating after finding a 54-year-old dead inside a home in town Monday night.

The police department said they were called to a home on Douglas Street at approximately 11:50 p.m. for a reported medical complaint called in by a resident.

Responding officers said another resident of the home was found dead inside. The circumstances surrounding their death are under investigation.

The person's identity is being withheld pending family notification. Police say it's an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

