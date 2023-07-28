Sterling

Dirt bike rider taken to hospital following crash in Sterling

By Andrew Masse

A person had to be taken to the hospital Friday after a dirt bike accident in Sterling.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the Plainfield Pike.

State Police say the dirt bike rider was initially found unresponsive, but was conscious and alert when they were being taken to the hospital by LifeStar.

The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known and it is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State Police are continuing to investigate.

