Discover the Sound With University of New Haven Program

If you ever wanted to learn about the Long Island Sound, you can now with a free program at the University of New Haven.

The school is taking applications to fill 20 spots in its COASTS program, which stands for Citizen Opportunities for Accessing Science Training on the Sound.

Dr. Amy Carlile, associate professor and chairperson of biology and environmental science at the University of New Haven, is leading the program with other faculty members.

It's funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Long Island Sound Futures Fund, and focuses on the ecology of the sound.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The idea here is that we are going to take them to the field to learn about the different organisms, the different critters that are there. So, for example, we'll go to a local salt marsh and learn about all of the plant species that really make the salt marsh what it is," Carlile said.

The program is open to residents from New Haven and West Haven, and consists of weekly evening training sessions. There are also five weekend days out in the field.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and high school students can receive college credit for the course. The evening training sessions will be recorded and put online for those who need to miss one.

Carlile said the focus of the program is to teach people about how their actions affect the sound.

"With climate change, we see the impact of increased temperatures, ocean acidification. This is particularly a concern for our oyster aquaculture industry. So there are many things that I think that the general public will start to see the impact of," Carlile said.

The COASTS program is accepting applications now through June 5. For more information on the program, click here.