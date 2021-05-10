Dispensation Allowing CT Catholics to Miss Mass Expires May 22, Churches to Return to 100% Capacity

The dispensation for Connecticut Roman Catholics from their obligation to attend Mass will expire on May 22, according to Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair.

When it was put into place on March 16, 2020, the dispensation coincided with the cancelation of weekend and weekday Masses. Those cancelations remained in effect through June 8, 2020, but the dispensation allowing Catholics in Connecticut to miss Mass was extended several times out of an abundance of caution for parishioners and clergy, Most Rev. Blair said in a release Monday.

The Bishops from the Dioceses of Bridgeport and Norwich joined Archbishop Blair in making Monday's announcement.

Following the state guidelines that will take effect May 19, parishes can return to 100% capacity with no special social distancing requirements, with the following exceptions: