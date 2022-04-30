District Monitoring Students Writing ‘Death Notes' in Middletown

Middletown Public Schools is being vigilant after students started mimicking an anime series and began writing death notes, according to a statement from the district.

District officials said with the increasing popularity of the Netflix animal series, "Death Note," which is based off of a graphic novel of the same title, there appears to be an uptick in students mimicking what they are seeing in the show.

According to the district, it is not a situation that is unique to Middletown and is happening across the country and abroad. Officials said China banned the graphic novel series after students began writing the notes.

The district said it is continuing to be vigilant and is adhering to safety and disciplinary protocols whenever the safety of students, teachers and/or staff is threatened. Students are encouraged to tell a trusted adult if they hear or see something concerning.