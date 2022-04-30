Middletown

District Monitoring Students Writing ‘Death Notes' in Middletown

Getty Images

Middletown Public Schools is being vigilant after students started mimicking an anime series and began writing death notes, according to a statement from the district.

District officials said with the increasing popularity of the Netflix animal series, "Death Note," which is based off of a graphic novel of the same title, there appears to be an uptick in students mimicking what they are seeing in the show.

According to the district, it is not a situation that is unique to Middletown and is happening across the country and abroad. Officials said China banned the graphic novel series after students began writing the notes.

The district said it is continuing to be vigilant and is adhering to safety and disciplinary protocols whenever the safety of students, teachers and/or staff is threatened. Students are encouraged to tell a trusted adult if they hear or see something concerning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Middletownmiddletown public schoolsdeath notes
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us