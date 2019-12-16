DMV Cancels Road Tests Until 10 A.M. Tuesday

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests for license applicants until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials at the DMV said they have canceled the tests due to expected poor road conditions. Tests will resume with 10 a.m. appointments.

An email has been sent to all customers who have an appointment during the time frame that has been canceled, DMV officials added. The email includes instructions on how to reschedule.

Drivers are also reminded to clear snow and ice from their vehicles or they could face fines and penalties, the DMV added.