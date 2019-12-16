Connecticut Department of Transportation

DMV Cancels Road Tests Until 10 A.M. Tuesday

connecticut dmv 3
NBCConnecticut.com

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests for license applicants until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials at the DMV said they have canceled the tests due to expected poor road conditions. Tests will resume with 10 a.m. appointments.

An email has been sent to all customers who have an appointment during the time frame that has been canceled, DMV officials added. The email includes instructions on how to reschedule.

Local

Hartford 46 mins ago

Man Charged With Murder in Connection to 2016 Hartford Double Homicide: PD

ISIS 55 mins ago

West Haven Man Planned to Fight for ISIS: Dept. of Justice

Drivers are also reminded to clear snow and ice from their vehicles or they could face fines and penalties, the DMV added.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Department of Transportation
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us