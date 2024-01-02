Do you recognize these quads? Riders damage sports fields in Plainville

Do you recognize these quads? Police are searching for the two riders who damaged sports fields in Plainville on New Year's Eve.

Investigators said the two quads caused a significant amount of damage to the soccer/softball fields at the middle school.

NBC Connecticut

Witnesses reported that the quads were being driven by teen males.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One quad is described as being green with camouflage and the other was neon orange and white.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 747-1616.