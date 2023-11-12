Groton

Do you recognize this dog? Groton police search for lost dog's owners

Town of Groton Police Department

Do you recognize this dog? Police in the Town of Groton are trying to find his owners.

Officers said the dog eluded police officers and animal control officers for several hours on Saturday.

The dog also made his way across the Gold Star Bridge.

According to police, the dog is safe and officers are looking for his owners. He is not available for adoption.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the animal control officer at (860) 441-6709.

