Dock hands at Old Saybrook marina break down storm preparation

Rainy days and gusty winds mean storm preparations are underway at the Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook.

Jack Barrett and AK Wilson, senior dock hands at the marina, said it's all about preparing ahead of time to make sure the boats are safe when the storm hits.

“With extreme winds we’ll always go around and check the boats to make sure they are properly tied, and if they are moving we’ll add lines or double up on certain lines,” Barrett said.

Wilson added that having enough slack on your boat lines for the tide change is also helpful, since they often experience unpredictable weather in the Connecticut River.

He said they do not tell customers when they can or can’t go in the weather, but do advise boaters to be aware of what their boat can handle.

“Understand the limits of the boat that you have," Wilson said. "Obviously a bigger boat can handle rougher seas, larger waves."

Chris Scatterday, a boater who has been docking his boat at the Harbor One Marina since the 1990s, said it's his top marina choice due to the easy access.

“It's the first harbor on the CT river, so you have great access to go up the river, great access to go out into the sound," he said.

Scatterday shared he does have a plan "B" in place in the event the waters get too dangerous.

“Couple times over the years we’ve had hurricanes, threats of hurricanes and tropical storms come through here and sometimes we move the boat if it's going to be, not worth keeping the boat here.”

Over at the Baldwin Bridge State Boat Launch, Doug Delbiondo and his grandson, Anthony Casso, opted to stay out of the water due to the weather.

“I’m very cautious with the weather and the tides, if the tides are too strong, the little boat is not good,” Delbiondo said.